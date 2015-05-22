VH1 Raises Its Periscope Profile

Periscope, Twitter’s new mobile live streaming app, may be a shiny, new social media tool, but it’s already gaining the attention of programmers and increasingly factoring into how they engage with viewers.

Among the most aggressive early on has been VH1, which will use Periscope and other social channels to drum up buzz for Love & Hip Hop and the May 25 live wedding of Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris, members of the show’s New York cast. Starting at 7 p.m. ET, ahead of the on-air event at 8 p.m. ET on VH1, fans will have an opportunity to watch the wedding arrival red carpet live stream via Periscope via the @LoveHipHopVH1 Twitter handle.

It will be the latest example of VH1’s use of Periscope to complement its primary programming. Among other recent examples, VH1 used the live streaming platform to host Q&A sessions with stars of Barely Famous about 15 minutes before the show went live on the network.

