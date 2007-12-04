VH1 Classic Resurrects Pop-Up Video … Online

VH1 will make popular music-video series Pop-Up Video available online on VH1Classic.com.

The series aired on VH1 from 1996-2002, and it has only rarely appeared on the network since its cancellation.

The move is part of a larger effort to revitalize the Pop-Up brand. In September, the network launched Pop-Up Mobile to Go, which gives the Pop-Up treatment to new songs and artists. VH1 will continue to produce new editions of the mobile series through 2008.

So far, the network lined up nearly 50 of the “popped” videos from the original series for use on VH1Classic.com, with additional videos slated to be available in the online archives come January.

Among the initial offerings are “Karma Chameleon” by Culture Club, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”by Cyndi Lauper and “Black or White” by Michael Jackson.