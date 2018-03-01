Vewd, SpotX Form Programmatic Partnership

Vewd, a maker of operating systems and other software for smart TVs and connected TV platforms, has picked SpotX as a programmatic advertising partner.



Under the deal, Vewd will use SpotX’s ad serving and video supply-side platform, holding that it will enable media companies to monetize inventory more efficiently via its connected TV platform.



Vewd, formerly known as Opera TV, said almost 50 million devices are shipping with its software/platform on board. Examples include the Nintendo Wii, TiVo boxes and smart TVs from makers such as Philips/TP Vision, Vizio, Hisense, TCL (mostly outside the U.S.) and Skyworth, among others.



The programmatic ad deal comes almost two months after Vewd introduced its own operating system for smart TVs.



"For many years, we've helped content owners monetize video and with the recent introduction of Vewd OS, we're expanding their ability to drive revenue,” Vewd CEO Aneesh Rajaram, said in a statement. “Central to that is our partnership with SpotX, as they allow us to bring greater value to our relationships with content owners and centralize all monetization efforts within a single platform, giving us the ability to target fragmented TV audiences across all Vewd-enabled TV devices.”



