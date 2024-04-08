Vevo Working With Kerv For Shoppable CTV Ads

Music video service Vevo said it is working with Kerv Interactive to create new shoppable ad formats to Vevo’s connected TV channels.

Advertisers on Vevo will now have access to Kerv’s ad suite, which provides views with second-screen experiences tailored to a brand’s goals for a campaign.

“With shoppable ad experiences proliferating across the biggest screens in the living room, music videos serve as a connective bridge to influence – enabling brands to reach and engage with passionate audiences in new ways while prioritizing the viewer experience,” said Rob Christensen, executive VP, global Sales at Vevo. “By transforming ad breaks into natively embedded, customizable experiences, our partnership with KERV is complementary to our CTV programming. As Vevo continues to expand monetization efforts worldwide, we’re helping brands simplify the path to purchase and drive real-time, outcome-based connections between brands, consumers, culture and commerce.”

Advertisers can optimize campaign creative based on KERV’s patented artificial intelligence and imge-recognition technology that identifies contextually relevant marketing moments.

“We’re proud to be working with Vevo to provide AI-powered CTV solutions that will reimagine how advertisers engage with streaming audiences – all in a turnkey, streamlined way,” said Brad Quinn, VP, publisher partnerships at Kerv. “As brands continue to seek out new technology to connect with their audiences in a more personalized manner, this partnership positions Vevo as an innovative leader – providing a lean-in experience for viewers and tangible outcomes for brands.”