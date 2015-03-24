Vessel Opens Up, Offers a Free Year

Following a brief invitation-only beta trial, Vessel, Jason Kilar’s over-the-top subscription VOD service, has gone live to the public at large.

“Today, we’re opening Vessel to everyone,” announced Kilar, Vessel’s CEO and the former head of Hulu, and Vessel co-founder and CTO Richard Tom on the Vessel blog, noting that they’ve been adding features and refining the service during the beta phase. “We believe that today’s online creators make the videos that matter most to the next generation of video consumers.”

As detailed by Vessel in December, the service's “early access” subscription product provides temporary exclusives to short-form videos for $2.99 per month. After that limited exclusivity window, typically 72 hours, Vessel’s content partners are free to make their videos available via YouTube, their own websites, or any other online distributor. Vessel also offers a slate of free, ad-supported, non-exclusive videos.

