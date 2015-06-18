Vessel Launches Beta App for Android

Vessel, the YouTube competitor co-founded by former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar, is aiming to reach a larger audience with this week’s launch of an app for Android tablets and smartphones.

The app, still in beta form and available here on Google Play, complements Vessel’s support for iOS devices and Web browsers. Following a brief invitation-only beta trial, Vessel’s service launched commercially on March 24.

As detailed by Vessel in December, the service's “early access” subscription product provides temporary exclusives to short-form videos for $2.99 per month. After that limited exclusivity window, typically 72 hours, Vessel’s content partners are free to make their videos available via YouTube, their own Web sites, or any other online distributor.

