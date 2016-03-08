Vessel Goes Ad-Free for Subscribers

Vessel, the YouTube competitor cofounded by former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar, has made the OTT service ad-free for all paying subs, and has launched a new annual play that runs $19.99.

“We’ve appreciated all of the valuable feedback we’ve received from the Vessel community since our launch a year ago. One of the most popular requests has been for an ad-free experience,” Kilar noted in a blog post about the moves.

The ad-free option (Kilar's former employer, Hulu, launched an ad-free option last fall), he said, includes customers who pay $2.99 per month, as well as those who opt for the new annual subscription plan.

