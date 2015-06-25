Verizon's Mobile-First Service to Serve Up Scripps Fare

Verizon said it has struck a multi-year content licensing deal with Scripps Networks Interactive for the carrier's mobile-first OTT service that is expected to debut this summer.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but the agreement covers more than 45 series from Scripps Networks Interactive's stable of brands, including Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, DIY Network and Cooking Channel. Specific shows to be offered include House Hunters (HGTV), Cutthroat Kitchen (Food Network), Bizarre Foods (Travel Channel, pictured above), Rehab Addict (DIY Network) and My Grandmother’s Ravioli (Cooking Channel).

Verizon’s OTT service is expected to target cord-cutters and millennials that have gravitated to digital formats and smartphones and other mobile devices. An nScreenMedia study found that OTT consumption or original digital video among U.S. millennials rose 21% in 2014.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.