Verizon Testing ‘Advanced TV Features’ for Fios

Verizon confirmed that it is testing “new advanced TV features” for Fios with a select group of employees and customers.

Citing an offer from Verizon to a small set of customers, DSL Reports said this week that the service provider was beta-testing an IPTV service, and offering those subs a free year of voice, broadband and TV service for joining the trial.

"You’re invited to be part of a select group of consumers to participate in a trial of some of our newest in-home entertainment features," Verizon told those customers in an email, according to DSL Reports. "This is a unique opportunity to test-drive these exciting new TV features in advance of general availability to the public."

Verizon isn’t detailing the precise nature of the TV trials, but in March Light Reading reported that the company was showing off a next-gen, IP-powered version of Fios TV at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain. Verizon reportedly is looking for the new IP-only platform to succeed its current hybrid QAM/IP system and also enable a new, more personalized user experience for set-tops and mobile devices.

Light Reading also reported then that the new platform leans on a revised gateway/client architecture.

