Verizon Targets Next-Gen Services Under New Structure

In a move that Verizon says will position the company to deliver next-gen services, the telecom giant on Friday announced a new operating structure that will key on three areas: Media and Telematics, Network and Technology, and Customer and Product Operations.

Among the biggest moves, is the hiring of Hans Vestberg, former CEO of Ericsson, to executive VP of Verizon’s new Network and Technology team. Vestberg, who left the troubled vendor last year, will join Verizon on April 3, and report to company chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam.

In his new role, Vestberg will head up a unit tasked with developing the architecture of Verizon's fiber-centric networks and include the company’s focus on WiFi, 4G and 5G technologies. He will initially be based in Sweden and join Verizon’s U.S.-based based team later this spring, Verizon said.

Among other moves, Marni Walden is now executive VP for Media and Telematics, and John Stratton is executive VP for Customer and Product Operations. Both will continue to report to McAdam.



