Verizon Takes Stake in Nomad Innovations

Nomad Innovation, Inc., which provides technology for electronic newsgathering using the 4G cellular networks, has announced that Verizon Investments Inc.'s has invested in the company, participating Nomad's most recent financing round.

Verizon Investments is part of Verizon Communications Inc.'s Verizon Ventures group.

Prior to the investment the two companies had been working together to test and deploy Nomad's technology. Nomad Innovations' LiveEdge system currently uses Verizon's 4G LTE network for carrying live broadcasts of news and events back from the field.

As part of the companies' closer relationship, the Nomad LiveEdge product also will be featured at the Verizon Experience Center in Waltham, Mass.