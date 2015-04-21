Verizon Tacks on FiOS Subs in Q1
Verizon Communications said FiOS TV and FiOS Internet subs rose in the first quarter, while FiOS voice additions slowed during the period.
Verizon, which just introduced a new Custom TV package that has drawn some pushback from ESPN, added 90,000 FiOS TV subs, up from 57,000 in the year-ago period. It ended the period with 5.73 million FiOS TV subs.
The company complemented that by tacking on 133,000 FiOS Internet customers, up from 98,000 in the year-ago period, extending that total to 6.74 million.
