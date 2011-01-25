Verizon Tacks on 182,000 FiOS TV Subs in Q4

The so-called "cord-cutting" of pay TV still hasn't hampered Verizon's

FiOS TV, which added 182,000 net subscribers in the fourth quarter of

2010 to stand at 3.47 million by year-end.

FiOS services are now

the majority of the telco's consumer wireline segment, accounting for

approximately 53% of segment revenue in the fourth quarter compared with

50% in the previous three months.

But Verizon's total wireline

revenue for the fourth quarter 2010 was $10.3 billion, down 2.8% versus

the fourth quarter of 2009, while operating income dropped 2.3% to $253

million. Wireline operating margin improved to 2.5% versus 2.4% in the

year-prior period.

