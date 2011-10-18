Verizon Stitches FiOS Apps Together

Verizon has melded entertainment, remote control, customer service and home monitoring capabilities of several different apps for FiOS customers into a single "My FiOS" app.

Initially My FiOS is available only for Android devices, with a version for Apple iPhone and iPad slated for release by the end of 2011. "The one ring to rule them all," one user posted in the review section on Android Marketplace.

In addition to consolidating all of the current FiOS apps Verizon has released, it "paves the way for easy access to dozens of new remote applications" currently in development by the telco and its content provider partners, the company said.

