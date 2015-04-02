Verizon Slates Spring VOD ‘Marathon’ Run

Verizon Communications has set a ten-day FiOS Free On Demand Spring Marathon that will run from April 3-13.

Giving viewers an easy way to binge out ahead of the new TV season, Verizon said this iteration will feature about 2,000 movies and 170 TV series, including Empire, Mad Men, Game Of Thrones, Outlander, Penny Dreadful,The Blacklist and Vikings, among others. Seventy-eight networks, including the big four broadcasters and nine premium networks, will be participating in FiOS’s coming VOD tilt.

Verizon said its FiOS VOD library now features more than 100,000 titles, including 40,000 in HD. Verizon ended 2014 with 5.64 million FiOS video subs.

