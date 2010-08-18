Verizon Sets Live TV iPad App For FiOS
Verizon FiOS TV subscribers will get to play with several new
multi-platform video applications over the next year, including a iPad
app that will allow subscribers to stream live cable network feeds to
the Apple tablets.
The iPad app, which expects to be launched sometime next
year, will allow authenticated FiOS subscribers to view live content
from their cable boxes on their iPads from within their own homes,
according to Verizon CIO Shaygan Kheradpir said during a Verizon
demonstration Tuesday within his New York City home.Verizon's Shaygan Kheradpir demos FiOS Live TV iPad app.
Kheradpir said the iPad software simulates the functions of a
traditional cable box and can be accessed through a free app that
downloads a video mosaic of the most popular programming currently being
viewed by Verizon subscribers. A Verizon spokesman said that the app
will be "platform agnostic" but will initially launch with the popular
Apple tablet.
