Verizon Sets Live TV iPad App For FiOS

Verizon FiOS TV subscribers will get to play with several new

multi-platform video applications over the next year, including a iPad

app that will allow subscribers to stream live cable network feeds to

the Apple tablets.

The iPad app, which expects to be launched sometime next

year, will allow authenticated FiOS subscribers to view live content

from their cable boxes on their iPads from within their own homes,

according to Verizon CIO Shaygan Kheradpir said during a Verizon

demonstration Tuesday within his New York City home.Verizon's Shaygan Kheradpir demos FiOS Live TV iPad app.

Kheradpir said the iPad software simulates the functions of a

traditional cable box and can be accessed through a free app that

downloads a video mosaic of the most popular programming currently being

viewed by Verizon subscribers. A Verizon spokesman said that the app

will be "platform agnostic" but will initially launch with the popular

Apple tablet.



