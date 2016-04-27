Verizon Says Sabotage Incidents Have Increased

Verizon says incidents of sabotage to its network have increased over 100% since last week, when it reported 24 incidents under investigation.

In an update, Verizon said Wednesday, April 27 that it was now investigating 57 reports of suspected incidents it says have resulted in thousands of customers losing "critical" wireline services.

The company is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone intentionally damaging Verizon equipment. Verizon advised anyone seeing sabotage in the act to call 911 then Verizon.

"The incidents – which are rare under normal circumstances – have continued at an accelerated rate since April 13. Most involve the severing of fiber-optic cables – which can serve hundreds or thousands of customers – or severe damage or vandalization to terminal boxes that serve as distribution hubs for wireline communications services to entire buildings or neighborhoods," Verizon said.

Verizon is dealing with the alleged criminal conduct at the same time it is shorthanded due to a strike, in its 15th day, waged by CWA-IBEW-represented wireline employees, including FiOS, on the East Coast.

Verizon continues to maintain that the strike has had "very minimal" impact on the company.