National Pols Support Verizon Strikers

According to representatives of communications workers unions CWA and IBEW, strikers on the picket lines got some high-profile political visitors.

The strike was called last week by some 39,000 Verizon wireline workers with CCWA and IBEW. They had been without a contract since last August.

Among those were former President Bill Clinton (in Buffalo), presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Chuck Schumer (in New York) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (in Massachusetts).