Verizon’s Cloud Video Unit Connects With Comcast’s thePlatform

In a deal that pairs two seemingly unlikely partners, Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS), the cloud video unit of Verizon Communications, and thePlatform, the online video publishing firm owned by Comcast, have struck a strategic alliance focused on the delivery of multiscreen video.

Under it, they’ve integrated VDMS’s suite of video services with thePlatform’s mxp video-management system that they will sell jointly as a unified multiscreen video publishing system that relies on a single adaptive streaming format and distribution system alongside an integrated workflow.

They said integrated system will cover features such as dynamic ad insertion, closed captioning and analytics, and enable customers to manage files and metadata, set business policies and enforce content viewing rights for deliver to Web sites and a variety of IP-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles.

For the full story, visit Multichannel.com.