Verizon to ‘Retire’ FiOS TV Apps for Xbox, Smart TVs

Verizon FiOS confirmed that it is shutting down its authenticated live TV apps for Xbox consoles and Samsung smart TVs because few customers were using them and because the apps only supported a subset of the channels offered on the FiOS TV service.

As reported by Ars Technica, Verizon has been telling customers recently that the telco will be shutting down those apps on March 31, but that it will continue to support the FiOS Mobile TVE app on smartphones and tablets, which deliver a mix of live TV programs and VOD to authenticated FiOS TV customers.

“[D]ue to the limited number of FiOS customers who were using the FiOS App on the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and because of the limited number of channels available to those users, we decided to retire the app,” a Verizon spokesman said in a statement. “FiOS customers still interested in using the app can do so through the FiOS Mobile App on the iOS and Android platforms."

