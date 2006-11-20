Verizon Raises Price of FiOS TV

Verizon has boosted the price of its FiOS TV system by $3.04 to $42.99 for new subs, while continuing to hold to the current price of $39.95 for its current subs.

Verizon spokesman Cliff Lee says that the price change, the first since the service launched in September 2005, reflects the additional value of almost 20 more channels.

The increase takes effect in Virginia on January 14 and later in January for subs in New York, Texas, Massachusetts, California, and Maryland.

There will also be some lesser increases or $1 dollar-$2 dollars for premium channels like HBO, and some sports and movie services plus a hike of a few pennies for Video On Demand.