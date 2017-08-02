Verizon Puts Up $225M for WOW’s Chicago Fiber Assets

Verizon Communications announced Tuesday that it will add more fiber to the mix to support its 5G and smart cities plans after acquiring certain WideOpenWest network assets serving the Chicago market for $225 million.

Verizon, which expects to wrap the deal in Q1 2018, said the agreement includes an additional $50 million in network investment for WOW to complete the build-out of its Chicago network in the second half of next year. The agreement comes on the heels of WOW's recent IPO.

Verizon said the newly acquired fiber assets will help it shore up and backhaul more than 500 macro-cell wireless sites and north of 500 small-cell wireless sites in the city.

