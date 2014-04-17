Verizon Pitches $50 HBO And Showtime Bundles

Verizon Communications FiOS is the latest pay-TV provider to target new customers with broadband services bundles paired with a downsized slate of local channels alongside a premium video service with TV Everywhere rights.

Following recent broadband/TV combos introduced by AT&T and Comcast that emphasize HBO, Verizon has booted up an online promotion (hat tip: DSL Reports) that ties together its FiOS Quantum high-speed Internet tier (50 Mbps down by 25 Mbps upstream) plus Showtime or HBO and FiOS TV Local, a tier that includes local broadcast channels (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, PBS, and CW, among them) for $50 per month. In the Philadelphia area, FiOS TV Local offers a lineup of more than 40 channels, including WGN America, Univision, This TV Network, Telemundo, TBN, Qubo, PBS, NJTV, and ION.

The limited-time offer also includes a $75 per month tier, good for the first 12 months, that features the telco’s Fully Loaded Entertainment Pack, which includes more than 115 premium movie channels, and 26 in HD.

