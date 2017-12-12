Verizon Picks Ericsson for Pre-Standard 5G Rollout

Verizon Communications has tapped long-time tech partner Ericsson for a rollout of pre-standard 5G deployments that will occur in the second half of 2018.



Financial terms were not disclosed, but Ericsson will provide Verizon with the 5G-based core network, Radio Access Network gear, transport and associated services for launches in “select” markets.



The selection comes soon after Verizon, following several field trials that tapped into millimeter wave spectrum, announced it would launch 5G-based residential broadband service in as many as five markets in the second half of next year. Verizon estiamted that the deployment will cover about 30 million homes.



Though 5G will eventually support mobile services, the initial rollout will be for fixed wireless access. Verizon has not yet announced pricing and speed tiers for the coming offering.



