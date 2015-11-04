Verizon, NBA Strike Content, Marketing Deal

Verizon Communications confirmed Wednesday that it has inked a multiyear content and marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association that will include the delivery of live NBA games and game highlights to go90, the carrier’s recently launched mobile-first OTT video service.

The deal, first reported by The New York Times, makes Verizon the official wireless service provider of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association, NBA Development League and USA Basketball.

go90, meanwhile, will offer NBA content spanning daily highlights, original content and access to live out-of-market games via NBA League Pass, which will be available on an a la carte basis (users will have the option to buy single games, team passes or the full season package, which provides nearly 1,000 live out-of-market games). go90 users will also get exclusive access to NBA-related content, and be able to share select clips and highlights via text, Facebook and Twitter.

