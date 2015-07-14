Verizon Locks in Vice for Mobile-First Video Service

Verizon Communications and Vice Media have struck a multi-year deal that paves the way for Vice to supply digital content for a mobile-first video service that Verizon is planning to launch later this year.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but the deal calls for Vice to supply Verizon with original series, shorts, biopics as well as some exclusive content for the new service. The coming “curated selection” of original videos with Vice will span categories such as culture, food, travel and technology.

Vice joins a growing list of programming partners for Verizon’s coming service that includes Scripps Networks Interactive, ACC Digital Network, Campus Insiders, CBS Sports, ESPN, 120 Sports and AwesomenessTV.

