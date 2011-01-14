Verizon: Level 3's Net-Neutrality Charge Against Comcast is Specious

Verizon Communications is siding with Comcast in

urging the Federal Communications Commission stay out of the MSO's dispute with

Level 3 Communications over Internet interconnection fees, saying the standoff

is decidedly not about network neutrality issues.

"The Commission should reject Level 3's efforts to upset the

well-functioning and pro-consumer marketplace that exists today by interjecting

regulatory involvement in place of true, market-based negotiations for

interconnection of networks," Ian Dillner, Verizon's vice president of

federal regulatory affairs, wrote said in an ex parte filing Thursday with the FCC.

Level 3 has argued that the FCC's Open Internet Order, adopted by the agency

Dec. 21, forbids Comcast and other retail broadband providers from charging a

fee to deliver content to their customers. Level 3, which picked its fight with

Comcast after landing a contract as one of Netflix's primary content delivery

network providers, is considering

challenging Comcast on network-neutrality grounds.

