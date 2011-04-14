Verizon Lets Loose HD-Optimized FiOS TV Guide Upgrade

Verizon is targeting mid-2011 to complete the rollout of the next major revision of FiOS TV's Interactive Media Guide, which boasts more than 25 new features including a full 16-by-9 screen for HDTVs, more personalization options, improved search capabilities and DVR enhancements.

IMG version 1.9 is "our most significant upgrade to FiOS TV's guide since we introduced the Interactive Media Guide in 2007," Verizon director of product management Joe Ambeault wrote in a blog post.

On Thursday, Verizon rolled out IMG 1.9 to FiOS TV customers in four markets: Harrisburg, Pa., and Syracuse, Albany and Buffalo, N.Y. The new guide will come to all remaining markets through May and June.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.