Verizon Launches My Verizon Mobile Tool
Verizon has launched a My Verizon mobile service that allows its customers to wirelessly access the myverizon.com
site, where they can manage a number of services, such as programming
the DVR for their FiOS TV services or view emails. Smart phone users
will also get access to home voice mail and will be able to order PPV
titles for later viewing.
To use the service Verizon customers need to use their computer to create an online account at myverizon.com.
Once that process is completed, they can go to the site with their
mobile phone's wireless browser and the service will automatically
detect their mobile device. The user then logs-in and is given a menu of
service options, which also include access to TV listings, customer
service, lists of the available on-demand titles, pay bills and
participate in Verizon forums and blogs.
Verizon's
Director for E-commerce Mark Studness noted in a prepared statement
that the launch of the mobile My Verizon service was part of the
company's strategy of allowing customer to "enjoy and manage their
services across multiple devices, whether at home or on the go. Mobile
My Verizon gives our customers the added convenience of anytime,
anywhere access to manage their Verizon account, read and respond to
e-mail, control key FiOS features and more."
