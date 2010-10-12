Verizon Launches My Verizon Mobile Tool

Verizon has launched a My Verizon mobile service that allows its customers to wirelessly access the myverizon.com

site, where they can manage a number of services, such as programming

the DVR for their FiOS TV services or view emails. Smart phone users

will also get access to home voice mail and will be able to order PPV

titles for later viewing.

To use the service Verizon customers need to use their computer to create an online account at myverizon.com.

Once that process is completed, they can go to the site with their

mobile phone's wireless browser and the service will automatically

detect their mobile device. The user then logs-in and is given a menu of

service options, which also include access to TV listings, customer

service, lists of the available on-demand titles, pay bills and

participate in Verizon forums and blogs.

Verizon's

Director for E-commerce Mark Studness noted in a prepared statement

that the launch of the mobile My Verizon service was part of the

company's strategy of allowing customer to "enjoy and manage their

services across multiple devices, whether at home or on the go. Mobile

My Verizon gives our customers the added convenience of anytime,

anywhere access to manage their Verizon account, read and respond to

e-mail, control key FiOS features and more."