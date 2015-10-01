Verizon Launches go90 App for iOS, Android

Moving beyond its initial private, invitation-only beta, go90, Verizon’s new OTT “mobile first” video service for millennials, is now available to all with the release of apps for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

According to Verizon, the free, ad-supported service is debuting with about 8,000 titles and 35 exclusive original series, a number that will “nearly double” by the end of the year. The company said the content available in the go90 beta was about a tenth of the launch library.

go90’s broader reach comes soon after Comcast kicked off the beta debut of Watchable, a similar ad-supported OTT service with about 30 content partners that’s initially available on iOS devices, the Web (at Watchable.com) and on the company’s X1 video platform for set-tops and mobile devices. A Watchable app for Android is in the works.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.