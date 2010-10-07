Verizon to Launch 4G LTE Networks in 38 Markets

Verizon

firmed up its previously announced plans for the world's first

large-scale deployment of a 4G LTE wireless services with the

announcement that these advanced services, which are capable of

delivering high quality video, will be available by year end in 38

markets where more than 110 million American live.

4G

LTE, or Long Term Evolution, networks are the most advanced wireless

networks currently available, and Verizon expects that its network will

offer average data rates that are much faster than existing networks,

with 5 to 12 megabits per second (Mbps) speeds for downloads-fast enough

for HD video--and 2 to 5 Mbps for uplinks.

The

deployment of a high speed distribution network capable of delivering

very high quality television programming, movies, news and other content

will provide a major boost for programmers and content providers who

want to expand the distribution of their content to mobile devices. But

it will also create more competition for cable operators, who will face

increased competition from Verizon bundles of IPTV, broadband, and

wireless services and it could also strengthen the hand of over-the-top

video providers who could deliver pay TV services to wireless devices.

"With

our initial 4G LTE launch we will immediately reach more than one third

of all Americans where they live, right from the start," noted Lowell

McAdam, president and COO of Verizon in a statement. "And we will

quickly introduce 4g LTE throughout the Verizon coverage area."

The

38 markets for the initial round of 4G LTE services include New York,

Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Las Vegas and large

sections of the Northeast corridor.