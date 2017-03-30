Verizon to Join Virtual MVPD Race: Report

Verizon Communications will toss its hat into the virtual MVPD ring this summer and launch an OTT TV service that will be offered nationwide and feature “dozens” of channels, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg, which stressed that the effort is separate from the ad-based, mobile-focused go90 service and its Fios TV service, noted that Verizon is prepping the service as it amasses streaming rights from programmers to support the new offering. Of recent note, Verizon’s new carriage deal with CBS includes live streaming rights.

Verizon declined to comment on the report. By launching an OTT TV service the company would join a growing array of virtual MVPD services that includes Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, as well as those on the way from YouTube and Hulu.



