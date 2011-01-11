Verizon iPhone: No Exclusive Content
New York - Verizon finally pried the
iPhone out of AT&T's grip -- with the former emphasizing its
network's reliability and performance at the official launch here
Tuesday -- but for now Verizon Wireless will not be offering any
exclusive video programming or other content through the Apple
smartphone.
In an announcement eagerly anticipated by tech bloggers -- as well as
consumers fed up with AT&T's reportedly spotty 3G service --
Verizon Wireless and Apple announced that the iPhone 4 will be available
on the wireless carrier's 3G CDMA network beginning on Thursday, Feb.
10. Qualified Verizon Wireless customers will have the exclusive
opportunity to preorder iPhone 4 online on Feb. 3.
The iPhone on Verizon is "something consumers have been hungry for for
years," Verizon president and chief operating officer Lowell McAdam
said.
