Verizon iPhone: No Exclusive Content

New York - Verizon finally pried the

iPhone out of AT&T's grip -- with the former emphasizing its

network's reliability and performance at the official launch here

Tuesday -- but for now Verizon Wireless will not be offering any

exclusive video programming or other content through the Apple

smartphone.

In an announcement eagerly anticipated by tech bloggers -- as well as

consumers fed up with AT&T's reportedly spotty 3G service --

Verizon Wireless and Apple announced that the iPhone 4 will be available

on the wireless carrier's 3G CDMA network beginning on Thursday, Feb.

10. Qualified Verizon Wireless customers will have the exclusive

opportunity to preorder iPhone 4 online on Feb. 3.

The iPhone on Verizon is "something consumers have been hungry for for

years," Verizon president and chief operating officer Lowell McAdam

said.

