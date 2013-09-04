Verizon Inks TMS Deal

Verizon will be using a variety of TMS products on its FiOS TV entertainment guides to help customers find programming on linear TV, VOD, on demand or online with its set top boxes or on the customer's PCs, tablets and other mobile devices.

TMS, which announced the agreement on Sept. 4, provides data on TV shows and movies that is used by television and movie guide products that reach millions of consumers in 40 countries via such clients as Microsoft, Google, TiVo, Comcast, IMDb, Virgin Media UK, Com Hem, DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brasil and Cablevision Mexico.

The agreement with Verizon will cover all of FiOS TV entertainment platforms ranging from Live TV guide data to Flex View services, which allow Verizon customers to buy or rent popular TV shows and movies on a variety of devices. The move to deploy better metadata and technologies for finding and discovering content has become increasingly important as operators expand their channels, VOD and TV everywhere offerings. Verizon's FiOS TV currently offers more than 50,000 Video On Demand (VOD) movies and TV shows available each month.