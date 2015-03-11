Verizon Inks OTT Partnership With AwesomenessTV

Verizon is launching a pair of over-the-top channels in a partnership with AwesomenessTV.

The multichannel YouTube network will produce more than 200 hours of content for Verizon that will be available to mobile customers later this year.

Under the deal, the telco will launch two OTT channels that will be available only in the U.S.: The AwesomenessTV channel, aimed at teens and young millennials, with new scripted and unscripted series; and the family-oriented DreamWorksTV, which will feature both live-action and animated shortform content.

"It's increasingly clear that 'mobile first' is the way millennials are consuming all types of content, especially HD video and music," said Terry Denson, VP, content acquisition and strategy at Verizon.

AwesomenessTV was acquired by DreamWorks Animation last year, who then sold 25% stake in the online network to the Hearst Corporation.

"This is an incredible opportunity to expand the audience for both AwesomenessTV and DreamWorksTV. Mobile is where our audience lives, which is why we are looking forward to working with Verizon to introduce our programming and talent to their massive customer base," said Brian Robbins, CEO and cofounder AwesomenessTV.