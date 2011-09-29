Verizon Gives FiOS Guide a Facelift In Philly, N.J. And Delaware

Verizon Communications pushed forward on the delayed upgrade to its FiOS TV Interactive Media Guide, rolling out the HD-optimized version of the software this week to more than 2.9 million households in the Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware service areas.

The telco in mid-April began deploying the FiOS TV Interactive Media Guide version 1.9 -- which among other features provides a full 16-by-9 screen for HDTVs, more personalization options, improved search capabilities and DVR enhancements -- in Harrisburg, Pa., and Syracuse, Albany and Buffalo, N.Y., followed in July in Tampa, Fla., and Pittsburgh.

Originally Verizon expected IMG 1.9 to roll out to all FiOS markets through June, but was delayed to make tweaks to the guide's typeface and background, according to the telco.

