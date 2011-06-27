Verizon FiOS TV Launches SWRV

Verizon FiOS has launched Music Choice's SWRV interactive music video network in all FiOS TV markets, making it available on the FiOS TV Extreme HD and Ultimate HD customer tiers.

The deal expands SWRV's existing distribution on such providers as Cox Communications and AT&T's U-verse.

"We're pleased to have SWRV join our lineup," noted vice president of programming and marketing for Verizon FiOS TV Terry Denson. "It's a great addition to the music channel offerings on FiOS TV and its interactive capability for viewers gives music lovers a chance to participate in what they see and hear."

The interactive channel allows viewers interact with and control SWRV content through their mobile devices and online. Features include the ability to create and starring in video dedications, voting for the next video to play, and taking over their own show.

SWRV primarily features mainstream pop and hit-driven music videos as well as a full schedule of interactive programs.

"It's clear that today's generation of music fans are interested in having a say and participating in their programs; we're excited to be giving them a music video network they can control and be a part of, while also connecting with their friends in their existing social networks," stated Dave Del Beccaro, president and CEO of Music Choice in a statement.