Verizon FiOS TV App Streams (Some) Live TV Out-of-Home

Verizon Communications has launched an upgraded, more unified version of its FiOS Mobile App that, for the first time, provides out-of-home access to live TV feeds, starting with nine channels: BBC America, BBC World News, EPIX, NFL Network (tablet only), HGTV, DIY, Tennis Channel, Food Network and Travel Channel.

"We've tried to offer a little something for everyone in this initial offering from the do-it-yourselfer to the football super fan to the moviegoer, and this is just the beginning," said Maitreyi Krishnaswamy, director of FiOS TV's consumer video services, in a statement.

The app runs on Apple iPads and iPhones, as well as select Android smartphones and tablets, including the Amazon Kindle Fire lineup, the company said.

Verizon said the new app, usable by authenticated FiOS TV subscribers, also combines elements from existing apps and tacks on functionality from the FiOS Mobile Remote and Verizon Media Manager application.



