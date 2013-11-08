Verizon FiOS TV App Heads To The Xbox One

Verizon Communications FiOS TV is the only U.S. pay-TV provider to be identified so far that will offer an authenticated app on the Xbox One in the weeks and months following the retail launch of Microsoft's new gaming console on November 22.

FiOS TV is one of 19 entertainment apps already teed up for the U.S. release of the Xbox One "between Nov. 22 at launch and spring 2014," Microsoft announced Friday, but there are several authenticated TV Everywhere apps and other apps from individual programmers that will be also available during the initial wave, including HBO (HBO Go is "coming soon"), FX (FXNow), Fox (Fox Now) and ESPN.

Others apps identified for the initial U.S. Xbox One lineup include: Amazon Instant Video, Crackle, CWTV, Hulu Plus, Machinima, Muzu TV, Netflix, Redbox Instant by Verizon, Target Ticket, TED, NFL on Xbox One, Twitch, Univision Deportes, and Vudu.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.