Verizon FiOS Sub Growth Slows in Q3

FiOS subs at Verizon Communications continued to rise in Q3 but at a slower rate versus the year-ago period.

Verizon added 114,000 net new FiOS Internet subs, and 42,000 net new FiOS video connections in the third quarter of 2015, down from 162,000 FiOS Internet subs and 114,000 FiOS video subs in the year-ago period.

On the brighter side, Q3 FiOS subs additions were better than what Verizon pulled in during the traditionally slow second quarter of the year.

