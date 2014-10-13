Verizon FiOS Speeds to Top of Netflix Rankings

Thanks to a paid interconnection deal announced in April, Verizon FiOS has surged to the top of Netflix’s ISP Speed Index for September, unseating Cablevision Systems as the best performer among the 16 major U.S. broadband providers ranked each month by Netflix.

Verizon FiOS ,with an average Netflix streaming speed of 3.17 Mbps, rose nine spots in the rankings, up from the 2.41 Mbps average Verizon FiOS turned in for August 2014. Verizon DSL averaged 1.68 Mbps in September (beating its 1.31 Mbps average for August), good enough to move it one spot ahead of now last-place Clearwire.

Among the other major ISPs ranked by Netflix, Cablevision’s 3.17 Mbps average was good for the second spot, followed by Cox Communications (3.04 Mbps); Bright House Networks (2.99 Mbps); Charter Communications (2.95 Mbps); Comcast (2.92 Mbps); Suddenlink Communications (2.91 Mbps); Time Warner Cable (2.87 Mbps); AT&T U-verse (2.77 Mbps), Mediacom Communications (2.68 Mbps); Frontier Communications (1.99 Mbps); Windstream (1.97 Mbps); CenturyLink Communications (1.92 Mbps); AT&T DSL (1.91 Mbps), Verizon DSL (1.68 Mbps); and Clearwire (1.03 Mbps.).

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.