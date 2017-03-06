Verizon Fios Rolls Out Prepaid Option

Taking aim at the “unbanked” and other consumers who don’t qualify for or need post-paid services, Verizon Fios has joined a small but growing mix of TV and broadband providers to offer a pre-paid option.

However, Verizon’s new offering, Fios Prepaid, covers the full triple-play of TV, high-speed internet and home phone service and is free of credit checks, deposits, annual contracts, and the need to pay by credit card. Prepaid pricing will also include the required equipment for services.

Verizon will let prepaid customers pay online, with a debit card, or make cash payments at kiosks being set up at Verizon Wireless stores.



