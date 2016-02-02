Verizon FiOS Pumps Online Offer

Looking to pump up its sub base as service penetrations continue to show signs of saturation, Verizon Communications has booted up an online promotion that is pitching a triple-play combo, with a symmetrical 100 Mbps broadband connection and the telco’s Custom TV package, for $69.99 per month to customers who make the switch.

“Go online and switch to Fios Triple Play and get 100/100 Mbps Internet + Custom TV + Home Phone for just $69.99 per month, for one year, with no annual contract,” the company notes in this blog post about the offer.

According to DSL Reports, which first came across the offer, customers who partake are still on the hook for a $150 installation fee.

