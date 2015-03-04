Verizon FiOS Offers Five Fox Nets Out-of-Home

Verizon Communications said it has extended out-of-home access to five networks from the Fox family through its authenticated FiOS Mobile App: FX HD, FXX HD, FX Movie Channel, National Geographic Channel HD and Nag Geo WILD HD.

Those additions, which arrive after Verizon secured those rights through Fox, extend the out-of-home channel count for the FiOS Mobile App to 93. FiOS TV subs can also tap the TV Everywhere app to watch 168 linear TV networks (plus some local channels, which vary by region) when attached to their home networks. The app also provides access to more than 80,000 on-demand titles, according to Verizon.

