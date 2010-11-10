Verizon FiOS Launches Flex View

Verizon FiOS TV has launched its Flex View platform, which allows subscribers to the telco's multichannel offering to view video on demand programming outside the home on a variety of portable devices, including laptops, smart phones and tablets.

The service launched on Nov. 10 in most FiOS TV markets and will be available in markets throughout its footprint by the end of November. Initially, users can download for purchase or rent over 1,400 movie titles on Flex View, with the amount of content growing to 2,000 titles by year-end. Subscribers can authorize Flex View on up to five devices per account.

In 2011, the telco is planning to triple the number of titles and the service will be expanded so that users can also use Flex View to access their personal photos video, music and other content.

"Verizon is taking the triple play to the triple screen, making on-the-go video programming quick and easy," said Shawn Strickland, vice president of consumer strategy and planning for Verizon. "This is a valuable extension of our FiOS TV VOD service, enabling customers to rent or purchase video programming and enjoy it anytime, anywhere--even outside of Verizon's service area."