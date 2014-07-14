Verizon FiOS Drops in Netflix Rankings

The average performance of Netflix streams delivered to Verizon FiOS subs dropped 17% in June versus May, according to the latest Netflix ISP Speed Index, which arrives just days after Verizon blamed the video streaming giant for degradation issues.

According to Netflix, the average speed streams delivered to FiOS subs during primetime hours in June was 1.59 Mbps, down from 1.9 Mbps in May. That decline also dropped Verizon FiOS two spots, to No. 12, on the list of major ISPs measured by Netflix each month. Among those same major ISPs, Verizon DSL remained in last place – with a 910 kbps average – versus 1.05 Mbps during the month of May.

Netflix issued its latest report as the video streamer and Verizon trade volleys about who’s at fault for an apparent slowdown of Netflix streams delivered to subscribers via the telco’s high-speed network. The argument has continued to fester despite the fact that the two companies announced a paid interconnection deal in April.