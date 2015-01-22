Verizon FiOS Drives Sub Growth in Q4

Reversing recent trends that have seen the rate of growth for FiOS customers show signs of fading, Verizon Communications gained more FiOS TV and Internet subs in the fourth quarter of 2014 than it did in the prior year.

Verizon said it added 116,000 FiOS video customers in the fourth quarter, up from 92,000 in the year-ago period, and tacked on 145,000 FiOS Internet subs, up from 126,000.

Verizon ended 2014 with 5.64 million FiOS video subs, good for a penetration rate of 35.8%, and 6.61 million FiOS Internet subs, for penetration of 41%.

