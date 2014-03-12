Verizon FiOS Already Sells 'House of Cards'
Comcast isn't the only pay-TV provider that will hawk House of Cards without requiring a subscription to Netflix.
Verizon Communications, thanks to its own deal with Sony, already is selling individual episodes from season one of the popular series via its own electronic sell-through (EST) service, and has been doing so for months. And FiOS TV subs who take the plunge can also watch those purchased episodes on the set-top box.
Now, whether it makes financial sense for FiOS TV customers to buy those episodes is another matter entirely.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.