Verizon Fios Adds 68,000 Internet Subs, 21,000 Video Customers

Fios sub growth slowed slightly in the fourth quarter of 2016, as Verizon added 68,000 Fios internet subs and 21,000 Fios video customers in the period.

That compared to Fios video adds of 25,000 and Fios internet adds of 82,000 in the year-ago quarter. Verizon said that customer demand for its slimmed-down Custom TV option remained strong in the period, and noted that it began to offer Fios services in Boston in Q4.

For the full year, Verizon added 59,000 Fios video subs and 235,000 Fios internet subs, down from 182,000 video subs and 350,000 internet subs for all of 2015.

Verizon ended 2016 with 5.7 million Fios internet connections and 4.7 million Fios video connections and also ended the year with Fios video penetration of 34.3% and Fios internet penetration of 40.4%.

