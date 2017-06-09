Verizon Exec: Our New OTT TV Service Won’t Be a ‘Me-Too’

Amid a surge of virtual MVPDs entering the market, Verizon Communications plans to somehow separate itself from the pack with an OTT TV service that delivers a tailored package of content.

“I don’t want to do just a me-too kind of thing,” Marni Walden, Verizon’s executive VP and president of media and telematics, said Thursday at Guggenheim Media Day. “That’s not where we’re going to win.”

Walden dropped some vague hints on the direction Verizon will take with respect to the lineup for its coming OTT TV product.

“You’re going to see us think about it in a different way,” she said. “It’s definitely not quantity. It’s the right quality. There are some things you have to have, but we’re not looking for the kitchen sink on this one.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.